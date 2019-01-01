Tao Yue, Managing Editor at the Case Development Centre (CDC), Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), Erasmus University. Since 2008 she has written, edited, or supervised the development of more than 100 teaching cases on a wide range of management issues. Several of these cases won international prizes, became bestsellers, or appeared in prominent media outlets like the Financial Times and Harvard Business Review. An advocate of the case method, she has given case writing and teaching workshops in various countries as well as written articles and co-authored a book on how to develop teaching cases and learn from them. Her current interest is making multimedia cases for online education.