Profile

Swetasree Roy

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Swetasree Roy holds a Ph.D. in Politics and Government from Louisiana State University (LSU). She has a Master’s in International Relations and M.Phil in East Asian Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Her research interest includes international and domestic conflict processes, international institutions, political economy, and comparative political systems. She has publications in Scopus indexed journals of international readership. Before joining JSGP, she has taught at universities in the United States and UAE. At LSU, she has also worked as a policy analyst at LSU Public Policy Research Lab.

    Courses - English

    Ethics in Public Policy

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses