Dr. Swetasree Roy holds a Ph.D. in Politics and Government from Louisiana State University (LSU). She has a Master’s in International Relations and M.Phil in East Asian Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Her research interest includes international and domestic conflict processes, international institutions, political economy, and comparative political systems. She has publications in Scopus indexed journals of international readership. Before joining JSGP, she has taught at universities in the United States and UAE. At LSU, she has also worked as a policy analyst at LSU Public Policy Research Lab.