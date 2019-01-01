Dr Hay has extensive experience in strategic project development and management. He has been a senior public servant in both Education Queensland and NSW Department of Education, where he was responsible for developing policy, programs and procedure in student welfare/wellbeing and support focusing on teenage mothers and their children. He also served on several inter-governmental advisory groups to develop the NSW Government Youth Policy. Iain has also been responsible for policy development and program management in Indigenous education; gender and equity; support services; and education facilities research. Iain has over 20 years of experience teaching in early childhood, primary and middle school settings in state schools, Catholic schools and independent private schools. He has extensive experience as a professional development and adult educator. Iain's teaching and research interests are interrelated, they sit within the domains of adult education, professional development and learning, student experience and success, student welfare and wellbeing, leadership theory, policy and practice, education settings and environments. Iain employs a student-centred and research-based teaching approach. He is committed to equity and social justice in education. Iain is a member of the Australian College of Educators and is a registered teacher with the Queensland College of Teachers. Iain’s research has been used for the design and construction of $14.5M purpose-built centre for young mothers and their children in education and training at Canberra College. His research examining the success of education programs for young mothers has played an influential role in a new $14.5 million CCCares facility to be built at the Woden campus of Canberra College. His research set out to inform education policy frameworks that aim to improve educational outcomes for young mothers and their children through school-based programs.