Marietje Schaake

International Policy Director

Marietje Schaake is the international policy director at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center and international policy fellow at Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence. She was named President of the Cyber Peace Institute. Along with her scholarship at Stanford, she brings international perspective and policy expertise, having served as an elected Dutch representative to the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019, where she focused on trade, foreign affairs and technology policies. Schaake is a contributor to the Financial Times on the intersection of tech and governance, as well as to other publications. Two recent articles shed light on the unchecked influence of technology and the impact of cyber security threats on democracies: How democracies can claim power back in the digital world (MIT Technology Review) and The Lawless Realm: Countering the Real Cyberthreat (Foreign Affairs). Schaake is affiliated with a number of non-profits including the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Observer Research Foundation in India.

How Technology is Shaping Democracy and the 2020 Election

