Michael is a Senior Developer Advocate out of Chicago, Illinois with a background in software development and infrastructure-as-code. As a former AWS consultant he guided commercial and public sector customers in their journey to the cloud. He enjoys overcoming the hurdles that block customers from taking advantage of AWS and especially identity and access management services. Outside of work, you’ll find him fixing everything under the sun, from broken toys to household appliances. To relax, he likes to strum on his ukulele and guitar.