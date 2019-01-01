Lin Joyner works for Skill-Up Technologies as a Senior Instructional Designer and Content Developer. Based in the UK, she has a background in databases and software development. Lin has been involved in IT training for over 20 years, first as a Microsoft Certified Trainer then moving into content development and instructional design. She has developed content for classroom training, webinar delivery, online courses, and blended solutions for a range of clients from global IT corporations to small UK charities.