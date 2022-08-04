César Rodríguez-Garavito is Professor of Clinical Law and Faculty Director and Chair of the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice at NYU School of Law. He is a human rights and environmental justice scholar and practitioner whose work focuses on global governance, climate change, socioeconomic rights, business and human rights, Indigenous peoples' rights, and the human rights movement. Rodríguez-Garavito is the Founding Director of the Climate Litigation Accelerator. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Open Global Rights and has served as a strategy advisor to leading international and domestic human rights organizations in different parts of the world. He has been an expert witness of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, an Adjunct Judge of the Constitutional Court of Colombia, a member of the Science Panel for the Amazon and a lead litigator in climate change, socioeconomic rights and Indigenous rights cases. His scholarship, advocacy, and opinion pieces have been featured in numerous media outlets, including The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, Reuters, National Geographic, El País and El Espectador. He has conducted field research and environmental and human rights investigations around the world, including in Brazil, India, South Africa, the Caribbean region, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, and the United States. Rodríguez-Garavito is a Distinguished Fellow at the National Foundation for India and a member of the strategic litigation advisory committee of Conectas Direitos Humanos (Brazil). He is co-editor of Cambridge University Press’s Globalization and Human Rights book series. He has served in the editorial boards of the Annual Review of Law and Social Science and the Business and Human Rights Journal, as well as in the boards of the University Network for Human Rights, Columbia University’s Center on Sustainable Investment, the Business and Human Rights Resource Center, and WITNESS. He has been an Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Global Justice and Human Rights Program and the Center for Socio-Legal Research at the University of the Andes (Colombia). He has also served as Director of Dejusticia and has been a visiting professor at Stanford Law School, Brown University, the University of Melbourne, the University of Pretoria (South Africa), and the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Brazil). He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an M.A. from NYU’s Institute for Law and Society, an M.A. in Philosophy from the National University of Colombia, and a J.D. from the University of the Andes.