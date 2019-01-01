I am Swetha Maheshwary , happy to introduce myself as a Corporate Trainer. It has been 14 years with Infosys and throughout this wonderful journey, I’ve made sure to enjoy many things that I’ve crossed paths with. Most importantly, teaching, learning and venturing new technologies. I am an Oracle Database administrator and I offer training on different databases like SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB and extending my learning to other databases such as Maria DB, Sybase and PostgreSQL. Also got an opportunity to offer trainings on SAP Basis Admin, ITIL Foundation, ServiceNow Admin and Cyber Security along with Python and few other scripting languages.