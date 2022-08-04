Mark is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Parsons School of Design and The New School in New York City. He has advised Fortune 500 corporations, think tanks, philanthropies, not-for-profits, and start-ups for over forty years. His diverse entrepreneurial client base includes founders of transformative start-ups in technology, manufacturing, media, education, health care, finance, and marketing. C-level executives benefit from his coaching skills, organizational assessment techniques, and leadership development programs. Corporate and nonprofit boards govern more effectively due to his coaching with board chairs. Mark’s consulting practice is focused exclusively on serving CEOs, C-Suites, and boards of directors. In addition, from 2015 through 2022, he led Deloitte’s Chief Executive Program research strategy. His work as a consultant and professor has inspired his writing for such publications as Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, and Journal of Management Consulting. An earlier book, “Guiding Growth: How Vision Keeps Companies on Course” (Harvard Business School Press, 2003), has been translated into multiple languages and is considered ‘the vision playbook for CEOs.’ His 2017 book, “Mean Men: The perversion of America’s self-made man, garnered media praise and three book awards for its intelligent, no-holds-barred analysis of entrepreneurism’s dark side in the U.S. and beyond. Mark currently serves on several nonprofit boards. He divides his time between New York City and The Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, where he has restored The Alderman Farm for the past forty-five years. As the third owner (deeded originally by King George III to the Alderman family), Mark brought the mountaintop property back to its original beauty and agricultural productivity. Mark received his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts School of Management in Amherst and was an Erik Erikson Visiting Scholar-in-Residence in 2009 at the Austen Riggs Center.