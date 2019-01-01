Profile

Abhilash Somasamudramath

Product Manager, AI Software

    Bio

    Abhilash is a Product Manager at NVIDIA AI responsible for the strategy and development of tools and services that accelerate the creation of AI powered solutions. His mission is to create intuitive and seamless experiences for developers and domain experts embarking to infuse AI into their applications and workflows. Previously, Abhilash has held multiple roles in the technology industry across Product Management, Software Development and Operations. Abhilash holds a master's degree in Business and Engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

    Courses

    Hands-on Machine Learning with AWS and NVIDIA

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder