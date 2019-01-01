Abhilash is a Product Manager at NVIDIA AI responsible for the strategy and development of tools and services that accelerate the creation of AI powered solutions. His mission is to create intuitive and seamless experiences for developers and domain experts embarking to infuse AI into their applications and workflows. Previously, Abhilash has held multiple roles in the technology industry across Product Management, Software Development and Operations. Abhilash holds a master's degree in Business and Engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.