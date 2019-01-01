As a leader in higher education with over fourteen years of experience, Terri Miller's areas of expertise include managing student success programs and supporting the college student lifecycle - from application to graduation. Advising, teaching, and training feed her love for guiding the learning experience on the front end while instructional design feeds that same passion on the back end. A passionate educator, career coach, training facilitator, and instructional designer, Terri is driven by intentional engagement and values community-building and guiding others along their educational and career pathways.