Killian Lynch is a Solution Engineer apart of the North American Specialists Group (NASH) Austin hub. Killian helps provide technical depth, specialization, and industry knowledge to help our clients and potential clients to maximize the value of their current and future investments in Oracle. He works with the Account Teams and our clients to propose, demonstrate, and deliver solutions spanning Oracle's Technology portfolio. He assists with technical enablement of Sales, SE teams and leading technical pursuits. He focuses on delivering expertise in the BI/Analytics and Data Warehousing areas of Oracle’s Technology. Killian has B.S. in Computer Science from Texas Tech University. Killian’s hobbies include, running, biking, swimming, and playing golf.