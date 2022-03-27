Learner Reviews & Feedback for 3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR by Imperial College London
About the Course
This course is an ideal introduction into creating virtual environments in Android. This course is unique as it covers a range of tools and techniques to create immersive 3D environments, giving you a rounded skill set in this growing field. By the end of this course, you will really be able to bring your VR ideas to life!
The first part of the course covers animation, lighting and reflection. We then move onto textures and handling multiple 3D objects. Finally, we'll look at housing all of this within a binocular view to create a VR experience.
There are practical exercises throughout the course to apply your understanding, and there is a summative project which can form part of your professional portfolio.
This course assumes a knowledge of Android programming and OpenGL. I recommend completing my two Coursera courses on these topics, as these are the perfect primer....
