About the Course

To be a proficient developer you need to have a solid grasp of test writing before putting code into production. In this course, we will take a hands-on look at Test-Driven Development by writing and implementing tests as soon as week one. TDD starts with good unit tests, so we will start there. Topics will also cover translating user specs into unit tests, applying the Red-Green-Refactor mantra, and applying mocks in python with the unittest.mock module. Once finished, you will have covered all the steps of TDD before development...
By Thomas H

Apr 18, 2021

There is very few material and the labs could be organized way better. In addition, tests go beyond the course material itself and ask details from documentation of specific python libraries. Also you dont receive any credit for partially correct answers in the multiple-choice questions. I expected to learn how to apply TDD. Should have watched some youtube videos or searched for some jupyter notebooks instead.

By Pascal U E

Feb 9, 2021

Great course by very well thought, add more examples in week 3, there are many items I only understand by looking at the documentation YOU provides!

By Michal K

May 25, 2021

Week 3 is clumsy and not well explained.

By Edwin S

Oct 8, 2021

Still a bit dull and boring but much better then the first one in this specialization. I do recommend this one.

