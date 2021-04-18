By Thomas H•
Apr 18, 2021
There is very few material and the labs could be organized way better. In addition, tests go beyond the course material itself and ask details from documentation of specific python libraries. Also you dont receive any credit for partially correct answers in the multiple-choice questions. I expected to learn how to apply TDD. Should have watched some youtube videos or searched for some jupyter notebooks instead.
By Pascal U E•
Feb 9, 2021
Great course by very well thought, add more examples in week 3, there are many items I only understand by looking at the documentation YOU provides!
By Michal K•
May 25, 2021
Week 3 is clumsy and not well explained.
By Edwin S•
Oct 8, 2021
Still a bit dull and boring but much better then the first one in this specialization. I do recommend this one.