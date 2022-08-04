Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accountability and Employee Engagement by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
Being a successful leader in complex technical organization requires being ultimately accountable for your team’s performance and meeting commitments to all your stakeholders. This second Leading Technical Organizations course, "Accountability and Employee Engagement", explores how organizational leaders use different decision-making processes for different situations and that they are ultimately accountable for all results. You will also learn how a company’s culture affects strategy, risk and meeting stakeholder commitments.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....