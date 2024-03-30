Welcome to Advanced Microsoft Power BI, where you'll embark on a journey to acquire practical expertise in data handling and machine learning which later used to harness the power of Microsoft Power BI for data visualization and decision making skills.
Advanced Microsoft Power BI
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Working with advanced features of Power BI to manipulate data and generating data insights
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to Advanced Microsoft Power BI. In this course, we will learn some advanced features of Power BI covering cognitive services and machine learning concepts. Create scorecards to manage and assign metrics with timelines to track them against key business objectives.
What's included
20 videos4 readings4 assignments4 discussion prompts
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Power BI is a Business Intelligence (BI) tool developed by Microsoft. It is used for data analysis, visualization, and sharing insights from various sources. Power BI allows users to connect to multiple data sources, including databases, spreadsheets, cloud services, and online data sources, and then transform and model the data to create interactive reports and dashboards. Most of the time, these stories are designed to follow as data interweaves between rich visual formats and insights.
Yes, There are three types of Power BI licenses: Free, Pro, and Premium/Premium per capacity. Before enrolling in the course, the learner must subscribe to the Power BI Pro license, which can be gained via onmicrosoft.com account credentials. To access the features available in the Power BI service, learners need to have a valid corporate email address (example: ending with @edureka.co) in order to create an @onmicrosoft account. This account can then be used to log in to the Power BI service.
Operating System Compatibility: Power BI Desktop is compatible with the following Windows operating systems:
Windows 11 (64-bit) or Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processor: A 64-bit processor with at least 1.4 GHz speed or higher is recommended.
Memory (RAM): A minimum of 4 GB RAM is required, but 8 GB or more is recommended for better performance.
Hard Drive Space: You need at least 2 GB of free hard drive space for the installation.