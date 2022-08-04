알고리즘의 영향력은 점차 커지고 있습니다. 머신 러닝은 방대한 데이터 세트를 기반으로 주요 의사결정을 내리기 시작함에 따라, 인간인 우리는 실제 생활에서의 한계점을 충분히 알고 있어야 합니다. 대출 승인, 교통 경로 재설정을 막론하고, 머신 러닝 모델에는 인간의 공유가치가 정확히 반영되어야 합니다. 본 강좌에서는 가장 기본적인 알고리즘부터 완전 자율 알고리즘에 이르기까지 알고리즘의 발전을 살펴보고, 보다 윤리적으로 건전한 알고리즘을 만드는 방법을 논의합니다.
AI 알고리즘 모델과 한계점LearnQuest
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
시작: 알고리즘
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
AI 및 모델 결과
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
AI 규칙: 학습 및 제약 조건
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
윤리적인 AI: 원인 및 영향
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.