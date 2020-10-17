CM
Oct 2, 2021
Just like business leaders should learn about business ethics, so should machine learning specialists learn about the ethical dimensions of their output.
SM
Jan 26, 2021
I learned more about AI and machine learning more than i have ever been exposed to my entire life, the lessons were thorough .
By Glomero L•
Oct 17, 2020
the course was great which me a proper understanding about how AI think and what are the consequences of AI
By Ravindran R•
Feb 3, 2021
Though the first 2 weeks was a bit simple, I really enjoyed the third and fourth week when the concepts became a bit abstract and difficult to specifically put in words. I made some mistakes in the quizzes and I had to try a couple of times for the last two weeks. I made some detailed notes for the last two weeks of the course and I believe that, what i learnt will be extremely useful.
By Alice V•
Jan 8, 2021
Amazing course! I've learnt so much! Thank you for providing such extraordinary material.
By Juan D M S•
Mar 15, 2021
A very good introduction about how ethics should be applied to artificial intelligence.
By SEAH Y Y•
Mar 25, 2021
Interesting and short course on basics of AI models and limitations
By Sebastian G•
Dec 27, 2020
Muy bueno, Enseña las limitaciones de la I.A. el aprendizaje automático y el como se podría aplicar para todo. También abarca temas éticos sobre el uso de la inteligencia artificial y el aprendizaje automático a mediano y largo plazo
By Chow K M•
Oct 3, 2021
By Sipho S M•
Jan 26, 2021
By Julius M•
Nov 1, 2020
Very broad concepts but still engaging and thought provoking. This course focuses more on AI ethics rather than algorithms.
By Pascal U E•
Jul 4, 2021
Great course, very informative, good content that enlight us about how to use IA for the better Good.
By Jessica A•
Jan 29, 2021
Its an excellent course, even for a beginner its very helpful and very much informative!
By Shobit A•
Oct 2, 2020
As a first course to AI, really its interactive and explained fully for AI and ethics
By Adam T•
Nov 30, 2020
I enjoyed th course - hence the 5 stars - but be aware, level is beginner
By Neelakshi M•
Oct 13, 2020
An excellent course to know about the basics of AI ethics
By seif•
Apr 23, 2021
Good delivery content and simple to understand
By Sajib B•
Jan 5, 2021
It was entertaining as well as educational.
By IBRAHIM•
May 11, 2022
Fun and exciting to learn.
By Kurniawan A•
Jul 29, 2021
good material with ai
By David L O•
Jul 29, 2021
Great course
By Allan A•
Dec 20, 2020
great course
By Jorge L M G•
Dec 4, 2020
Very useful.
By Pierre H•
May 27, 2021
Great Class
By 221910304009 B V•
Jan 11, 2021
good
By Reed G•
Mar 22, 2022
At the begining, with all the quadratic fromulas, I thought I was over my head in the course. I could not visualize the intent ad results from the mathematical equations. However, the follow-on discussions and videos provided a better construct for understanding the moral implications in applying AI.
By CHARBONNIER C•
Feb 5, 2021
Topic of high interest and relavance. Good references, sometimes a bit too old for a super fast pace tech area. The videos are basic powerpoint files. They could be better designed and propose a mix of text, diagrams and videos to make them more impactful.