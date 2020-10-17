Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence Algorithms Models and Limitations by LearnQuest

About the Course

We live in an age increasingly dominated by algorithms. As machine learning models begin making important decisions based on massive datasets, we need to be aware of their limitations in the real world. Whether it's making loan decisions or re-routing traffic, machine learning models need to accurately reflect our shared values. In this course, we will explore the rise of algorithms, from the most basic to the fully-autonomous, and discuss how to make them more ethically sound....

CM

Oct 2, 2021

Just like business leaders should learn about business ethics, so should machine learning specialists learn about the ethical dimensions of their output.

SM

Jan 26, 2021

I learned more about AI and machine learning more than i have ever been exposed to my entire life, the lessons were thorough .

By Glomero L

Oct 17, 2020

the course was great which me a proper understanding about how AI think and what are the consequences of AI

By Ravindran R

Feb 3, 2021

Though the first 2 weeks was a bit simple, I really enjoyed the third and fourth week when the concepts became a bit abstract and difficult to specifically put in words. I made some mistakes in the quizzes and I had to try a couple of times for the last two weeks. I made some detailed notes for the last two weeks of the course and I believe that, what i learnt will be extremely useful.

By Alice V

Jan 8, 2021

Amazing course! I've learnt so much! Thank you for providing such extraordinary material.

By Juan D M S

Mar 15, 2021

A very good introduction about how ethics should be applied to artificial intelligence.

By SEAH Y Y

Mar 25, 2021

Interesting and short course on basics of AI models and limitations

By Sebastian G

Dec 27, 2020

Muy bueno, Enseña las limitaciones de la I.A. el aprendizaje automático y el como se podría aplicar para todo. También abarca temas éticos sobre el uso de la inteligencia artificial y el aprendizaje automático a mediano y largo plazo

By Julius M

Nov 1, 2020

Very broad concepts but still engaging and thought provoking. This course focuses more on AI ethics rather than algorithms.

By Pascal U E

Jul 4, 2021

Great course, very informative, good content that enlight us about how to use IA for the better Good.

By Jessica A

Jan 29, 2021

Its an excellent course, even for a beginner its very helpful and very much informative!

By Shobit A

Oct 2, 2020

As a first course to AI, really its interactive and explained fully for AI and ethics

By Adam T

Nov 30, 2020

I enjoyed th course - hence the 5 stars - but be aware, level is beginner

By Neelakshi M

Oct 13, 2020

An excellent course to know about the basics of AI ethics

By seif

Apr 23, 2021

Good delivery content and simple to understand

By Sajib B

Jan 5, 2021

It was entertaining as well as educational.

By IBRAHIM

May 11, 2022

Fun and exciting to learn.

By Kurniawan A

Jul 29, 2021

good material with ai

By David L O

Jul 29, 2021

Great course

By Allan A

Dec 20, 2020

great course

By Jorge L M G

Dec 4, 2020

Very useful.

By Pierre H

May 27, 2021

Great Class

By 221910304009 B V

Jan 11, 2021

good

By Reed G

Mar 22, 2022

At the begining, with all the quadratic fromulas, I thought I was over my head in the course. I could not visualize the intent ad results from the mathematical equations. However, the follow-on discussions and videos provided a better construct for understanding the moral implications in applying AI.

By CHARBONNIER C

Feb 5, 2021

Topic of high interest and relavance. Good references, sometimes a bit too old for a super fast pace tech area. The videos are basic powerpoint files. They could be better designed and propose a mix of text, diagrams and videos to make them more impactful.

