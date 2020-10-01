We live in an age increasingly dominated by algorithms. As machine learning models begin making important decisions based on massive datasets, we need to be aware of their limitations in the real world. Whether it's making loan decisions or re-routing traffic, machine learning models need to accurately reflect our shared values. In this course, we will explore the rise of algorithms, from the most basic to the fully-autonomous, and discuss how to make them more ethically sound.
This course is part of the Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Understanding of algorithms
- Familiarity with predictive models
- Overview of ethics considersations
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started: Algorithms
Welcome to the course! We're going to get started with an overview of the course structure as well as an introductory look at the world of algorithms
AI and Model Outcomes
This week, we are going to dive into predictive modeling the core differences in theory and practice
Rules for AI: training and constraints
This week we are going to focus on machine learning accuracy and training guidelines in the quest for more accurate and ethical models
Ethical AI: Cause and Effect
In our final week, we're going to ask some big questions about where all this predictive intelligence leads. We will discuss the trajectory of artificial intelligence and the broader implications for society as well
Reviews
- 5 stars80%
- 4 stars14.16%
- 3 stars3.33%
- 2 stars0.83%
- 1 star1.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ALGORITHMS MODELS AND LIMITATIONS
Amazing course! I've learnt so much! Thank you for providing such extraordinary material.
As a first course to AI, really its interactive and explained fully for AI and ethics
I enjoyed th course - hence the 5 stars - but be aware, level is beginner
Just like business leaders should learn about business ethics, so should machine learning specialists learn about the ethical dimensions of their output.
About the Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization
As machine learning models begin making important decisions based on massive datasets, we need to be aware of their limitations. In this specialization, we will explore the rise of algorithms, fundamental issues of fairness and bias in machine learning, and basic concepts involved in security and privacy of machine learning projects. We'll finish with a study of 3 projects that will allow you to put your new skills into action.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.