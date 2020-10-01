About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Understanding of algorithms
  • Familiarity with predictive models
  • Overview of ethics considersations
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started: Algorithms

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

AI and Model Outcomes

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Rules for AI: training and constraints

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ethical AI: Cause and Effect

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

