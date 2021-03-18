By Dr. S K V•
Mar 17, 2021
The use cases and the questions are good to apply AI ethics in action. The hints for the questions are interesting to validate the learning so far in the course. I appreciate this module in the specialization even though there is a scope to improve earlier modules to make the content richer over time.
By Laurent D•
Mar 21, 2021
The idea of capstone projects is good and is well placed after the other courses.
The 2 cases study are well chosen.
However : information about game theory is vague.
The support for the answer is minimal and is not, at least quantitatively, up to my expectations from one full course. All in all this "Specialisation" should have been compacted in one or maybe 2 course, not 4 !
By SEAH Y Y•
Apr 3, 2021
Not exactly a course per se but rather a couple of real-life situations to apply knowledge from the previous courses within the same syllabus. The questions within each situation are also guided to provide a well-thought through process to handle AI ethics situations in the future.
By J H•
Mar 23, 2021
This course would have benefited from peer reviews as well as better defined scenerios.