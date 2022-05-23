AI Ethics research is an emerging field, and to prove our skills, we need to demonstrate our critical thinking and analytical ability. Since it's not reasonable to jump into a full research paper with our newly founded skills, we will instead work on 3 projects that will demonstrate your ability to analyze ethical AI across a variety of topics and situations. These projects include all the skills you've learned in this AI Ethics Specialization.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to the capstone! Get to know a little bit about the projects we will be tackling in this section
Project 1 - OpenAI: GPT-3 Analysis
Examining bias in a predictive text model
Project 2 - Alleghany Screening Analysis
Understanding fairness issues with sensitive predictions
Project 3 - Game Theory Algorithm Design
Predicting ethical issues before they arise in model theory
As machine learning models begin making important decisions based on massive datasets, we need to be aware of their limitations. In this specialization, we will explore the rise of algorithms, fundamental issues of fairness and bias in machine learning, and basic concepts involved in security and privacy of machine learning projects. We'll finish with a study of 3 projects that will allow you to put your new skills into action.
