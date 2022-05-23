About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • analysis
  • Ethics
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Bias
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
Instructor

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introduction

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete

Project 1 - OpenAI: GPT-3 Analysis

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Project 2 - Alleghany Screening Analysis

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Project 3 - Game Theory Algorithm Design

2 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Ethics in the Age of AI Specialization

Ethics in the Age of AI

