Amazon Aurora: Best Practices
Amazon Aurora: Best Practices

Instructor: Edureka

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Working with Aurora database serverless, security, Blue/Green deployment for Aurora, pricing, and best practices to optimize database performance.

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

3 quizzes

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to this module, designed to help you skillfully create and deploy high-performance databases with Amazon Aurora. This course is tailored for learners aiming to leverage Aurora's advanced application capabilities, focusing on database serverless, security, monitoring, Blue/ Green deployment, pricing, and best practices.

What's included

22 videos7 readings3 quizzes5 discussion prompts

Instructor

37 Courses11,848 learners

