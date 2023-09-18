Welcome to the Amazon Aurora Service Introduction course, where you'll embark on a journey to acquire practical expertise in Aurora databases and harness the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for efficient data management.
Amazon Aurora Service Introduction
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Working with Amazon Aurora service, storage and volume, MySQL management, and global databases for developing robust cloud-based solutions.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
6 quizzes
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to this module, which has been curated for you to effectively design, implement, and manage high-performance databases using Amazon Aurora. This course is tailored for learners seeking to harness the power of Aurora's cutting-edge technology for their applications.
What's included
25 videos10 readings6 quizzes4 discussion prompts
Frequently asked questions
The Amazon Aurora Service Introduction course is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of Aurora’s database clusters. Throughout the course, learners will gain valuable insights into the inner workings of clusters, learning to leverage their advanced database storage capabilities to optimize performance and reliability. Additionally, the course covers the practical aspects of creating an Aurora MySQL database cluster. Moreover, learners will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully implement global databases, enabling them to extend the reach and availability of their data across geographical regions.
This course caters to a diverse audience, embracing those new to the field as Freshers providing them with foundational knowledge. Database Administrators will sharpen their skills in database management, while Software Engineers will gain insights into seamless database integration. AWS Solution Architects will benefit from specialized content on AWS and databases, enhancing their cloud architecture expertise. For IT Professionals, this course offers essential insights into managing IT infrastructures effectively.
While prior experience with Database Management Systems (DBMS) and SQL can be advantageous, it's not obligatory to embark on this course. Additionally, familiarity with AWS services like Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, and Amazon RDS can offer a smoother learning experience, but it's not a strict requirement.