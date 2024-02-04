En este curso, los desarrolladores de aplicaciones aprenderán a diseñar y desarrollar aplicaciones nativas de la nube que integren perfectamente los componentes del ecosistema de Google Cloud. A través de una serie de presentaciones, demostraciones y labs prácticos, los participantes aprenderán a crear implementaciones repetibles. Para ello, se tratará la infraestructura como código, se elegirá el entorno de ejecución adecuado para una aplicación y se supervisará el rendimiento de la aplicación.
App Deployment, Debugging, and Performance - Español
Taught in Spanish
Course
What you'll learn
Implementar aplicaciones con Cloud Build, Container Registry y Terraform
Diferenciar entre las opciones de procesamiento para tu aplicación
Depurar, supervisar y solucionar problemas de tus aplicaciones con Google Cloud's operations suite
February 2024
6 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
Te damos la bienvenida al curso
1 video1 reading
En este módulo, se aborda la implementación de aplicaciones en Google Cloud.
6 videos2 quizzes3 app items
En este módulo, se abordan diferentes opciones de procesamiento disponibles para tu aplicación en Google Cloud.
7 videos2 quizzes
En este módulo, se abordan la depuración, la supervisión y el seguimiento del rendimiento en tus aplicaciones con Google Cloud's operations suite.
7 videos2 quizzes1 app item
En este módulo, se repasan los conceptos aprendidos en el curso.
1 video
