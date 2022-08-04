Learner Reviews & Feedback for Arm Cortex-M Processors Overview by Arm
About the Course
This course is designed for anyone wishing to learn about the range of Cortex-M processors and the different resources that can help you with your Cortex-M project. The course begins with a bit of history about Arm processors and the Arm architecture, covering the differences between the M-profile and other architecture profiles like A-profile and R-profile. This course is suitable for beginners or people without an engineering or computer science background. The introductory material also sets the scene for the courses 2, 3 and 4....