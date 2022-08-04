About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Intermediate Level

Prerequisites

Knowledge of programming in C. Some experience of assembler programming would be beneficial. Knowledge of embedded systems.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe where to get resources and support on Cortex-M processors.

  • Describe the implementation differences and configuration options of the different Cortex-M processors.

Instructors

Offered by

Arm

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Arm Cortex-M Processors Overview

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization

Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development

Frequently Asked Questions

