This course is designed for anyone wishing to learn about the range of Cortex-M processors and the different resources that can help you with your Cortex-M project. The course begins with a bit of history about Arm processors and the Arm architecture, covering the differences between the M-profile and other architecture profiles like A-profile and R-profile. This course is suitable for beginners or people without an engineering or computer science background. The introductory material also sets the scene for the courses 2, 3 and 4.
Knowledge of programming in C. Some experience of assembler programming would be beneficial. Knowledge of embedded systems.
Describe where to get resources and support on Cortex-M processors.
Describe the implementation differences and configuration options of the different Cortex-M processors.
Arm
Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 225 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer.
Introduction to the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
This is an introduction for students undertaking the specialization.
Arm Cortex-M Processors Overview
About the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
This Specialization is designed to help anyone involved in developing software for Arm Cortex-M processors. Over four courses you will develop your knowledge of this popular microcontroller variant used in a plethora of devices throughout the world. Whether you're a computing/engineering professional, student, or hobbyist, the training aims to give you the essential knowledge and interactive experience required to get your Cortex-M software project up-and-running, avoiding costly mistakes.
