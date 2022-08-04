The course includes fundamental architecture topics that are key to understanding how any Cortex-M processor functions internally. The course focuses specifically on the Armv8-M version of the Arm Architecture, which processors like the Cortex-M33 and Cortex-M55 are based on. However, even if you're working with older processors based on earlier versions of the architecture, like Armv6-M or Armv7-M, a lot of the information is mostly still very relevant and useful.
This course is part of the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Describe the programming model (register set, modes and states of the processor).
Describe standards and APIs that support the architecture.
Interpret and program in assembly language.
Target applications at the default system memory.
Arm
Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 225 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
Programmers' Model
This module is an essential foundation module for any Armv8-M Mainline implementation training course. It introduces the programmers model for the Armv8-M architecture.
Assembly Programming
This module is an essential foundation module for any Armv8-M Mainline implementation course. It introduces the syntax and functionality of the assembly instructions used on all Armv8-M processors, which is crucial for configuration and debugging.
Memory Model
This module is an essential foundation module for any Armv8-M Mainline implementation training course. It introduces the memory model for the Armv8-M architecture.
Memory Protection
This is an optional module with the following learning objectives of describing the need for a Memory Protection Unit (MPU), understanding how the Armv8-M MPU differs to previous Armv7-M and Arm6-M MPUs, describing the different memory-mapped MPU registers, Configuring memory regions by programming the MPU registers, explaining how to optimise MPU programming.
About the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
This Specialization is designed to help anyone involved in developing software for Arm Cortex-M processors. Over four courses you will develop your knowledge of this popular microcontroller variant used in a plethora of devices throughout the world. Whether you're a computing/engineering professional, student, or hobbyist, the training aims to give you the essential knowledge and interactive experience required to get your Cortex-M software project up-and-running, avoiding costly mistakes.
