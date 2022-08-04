About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the programming model (register set, modes and states of the processor).

  • Describe standards and APIs that support the architecture.

  • Interpret and program in assembly language.

  • Target applications at the default system memory.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
4 hours to complete

Programmers' Model

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 96 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Assembly Programming

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 111 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Memory Model

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Memory Protection

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

