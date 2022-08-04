The final course covers more advanced and optional features that might be configured in a Cortex-M system. These features could help with particular project requirements such as security and performance. Not all of these topics might be relevant for any given Cortex-M project, so feel free to pick and choose which topics, if any, apply to you.
About this Course
It is strongly advised that you have completed the initial three courses in the specialization before undertaking this course.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
Synchronization
This module describes the mechanism in the Armv8-M architecture to to share resources like peripherals between different threads and processors in an M-profile system.
Cache Management
This module is aimed to be a top-level module on caches for M-profile systems that covers fundamental cache terminology all the way through to configuring and utilising the cache for improved performance in M-profile systems involving more complex implementations like Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M55.
DSP Extension
The DSP Extension is an optional feature for Armv8-M Mainline implementations that allows allows DSP operations to be executed by a dedicated instructions.
Floating-point Extension
The Floating-point Extension is an optional feature for Armv8-M Mainline implementations that allows allows floating-point operations to be executed by a dedicated floating-point unit (FPU) hardware.
About the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
This Specialization is designed to help anyone involved in developing software for Arm Cortex-M processors. Over four courses you will develop your knowledge of this popular microcontroller variant used in a plethora of devices throughout the world. Whether you're a computing/engineering professional, student, or hobbyist, the training aims to give you the essential knowledge and interactive experience required to get your Cortex-M software project up-and-running, avoiding costly mistakes.
