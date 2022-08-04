About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Advanced Level

It is strongly advised that you have completed the initial three courses in the specialization before undertaking this course.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Arm

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

Synchronization

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cache Management

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

DSP Extension

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Floating-point Extension

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

