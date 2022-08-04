This course delves into software development topics such as working with Arm C/C++ compilers and Arm debug tools to optimize your software, whether it's for performance or code size. This course also looks more closely at the Common Microcontroller Software Interface Standard and how it helps ensure that software targeted at Cortex-M devices can be written using a consistent approach.
Compile and link Cortex-M applications using mandatory, recommended and commonly-used switches.
Debug and trace a Cortex-M application running on a Cortex-M device.
Boot and initialize a Cortex-M system using standard programming techniques.
Arm
Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 225 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer.
Course Introduction
This module describes the essential compiler and linker options required in order to develop applications targeted at different Arm embedded systems. The presentation includes information about Arm Compiler for Embedded and the GNU toolchain.
Compiler & Linker Fundamentals
Debug & Trace
This module describes the debug and trace features available in the Armv8-M Mainline architecture.
Booting & Initialisation
The Booting and Initialization module takes you through essential startup code that can ensure that the processor and system are configured and initialised appropriately before the 'main' function is reached in the C program.
Cortex-M Walkthrough
This module introduces Tarmac trace from Fast Models, and uses that to walk through everything a Cortex-M3 device would do if used with CMSIS code from Reset to the main() function, to triggering an interrupt using the NVIC. Although the module is related to a Cortex-M3 device, the details presented also apply to any Armv7-M / Armv8-M device, acting as a recap of all the content covered in this M-profile course.
About the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
This Specialization is designed to help anyone involved in developing software for Arm Cortex-M processors. Over four courses you will develop your knowledge of this popular microcontroller variant used in a plethora of devices throughout the world. Whether you're a computing/engineering professional, student, or hobbyist, the training aims to give you the essential knowledge and interactive experience required to get your Cortex-M software project up-and-running, avoiding costly mistakes.
