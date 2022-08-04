About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compile and link Cortex-M applications using mandatory, recommended and commonly-used switches.

  • Debug and trace a Cortex-M application running on a Cortex-M device.

  • Boot and initialize a Cortex-M system using standard programming techniques.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Arm

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
3 hours to complete

Compiler & Linker Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 84 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Debug & Trace

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Booting & Initialisation

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cortex-M Walkthrough

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development Specialization

Arm Cortex-M Architecture and Software Development

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder