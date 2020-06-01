Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automated Reasoning: Symbolic Model Checking by EIT Digital
This course presents how properties of acting systems and programs can be verified automatically. The basic notion is a transition system: any system that can be described by states and steps. We present how in CTL (computation tree logic) properties like reachability can be described.
Typically, a state space may be very large. One way to deal with this is symbolic model checking: a way in which sets of states are represented symbolically. A fruitful way to do so is by representing sets of states by BDDs (binary decision diagrams).
Definitions and basic properties of BDDs are presented in this course, and also algorithms to compute them, as they are needed for doing CTL model checking....
By pradeep r
Jun 1, 2020
Good to learn about Model checking concepts.
By P Y
Mar 30, 2022
it was good and i learning so much here
By TAPASWINI A P
Oct 29, 2021
very nice
By Risheng X
Jan 8, 2021
Actually the contents are orgnized quite well, but it seems no one has answered the questions in Discussion Forum.