Automatiza las tareas de ciberseguridad con Python
Automatiza las tareas de ciberseguridad con Python

This course is part of Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate

Taught in Spanish

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

3,587 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(105 reviews)

|

98%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Cómo se utiliza el lenguaje de programación Python en ciberseguridad

  • Creación de nuevas funciones de Python definidas por el/la usuario/a

  • Uso de expresiones regulares para extraer información del texto

  • Práctica de depuración de código

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

16 quizzes

This course is part of the Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

Te brindaremos una introducción al lenguaje de programación Python y cómo se aplica en el campo de la ciberseguridad. Además, explorarás conceptos fundamentales de Python, que incluyen tipos de datos, variables, sentencias condicionales e iterativas.

What's included

12 videos10 readings4 quizzes8 ungraded labs1 plugin

Ampliarás tu capacidad para trabajar con Python. Aprenderás sobre las funciones predefinidas y definidas por el usuario. También, explorarás cómo los módulos facilitan el acceso al código reutilizable. Por último, te enfocarás en que tu código sea fácil de leer.

What's included

9 videos5 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs

Aprenderás más opciones para trabajar con cadenas y listas en Python y descubrirás métodos que se pueden aplicar a estos tipos de datos. Aplicarás este conocimiento para escribir un algoritmo corto. Por último, usarás expresiones regulares para buscar patrones en cadenas.

What's included

7 videos4 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs1 plugin

Pondrás en práctica Python y te centrarás en automatizar las tareas relacionadas con la ciberseguridad, lo cual requiere trabajar con archivos. Aprenderá a abrir y leer archivos, a realizar el análisis sintáctico de archivos y estructurar su contenido. Finalmente, te centrarás en las estrategias para depurar el código.

What's included

9 videos7 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs

Google Career Certificates

Google
