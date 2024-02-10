En este séptimo curso del Certificado de Ciberseguridad de Google, descubrirás el lenguaje de programación Python y lo aplicarás en un entorno de ciberseguridad para automatizar tareas. Comenzarás centrándote en los conceptos fundamentales, incluidos los tipos de datos, las variables, las sentencias condicionales y las iterativas. También aprenderás a trabajar con este lenguaje de manera efectiva, a través del desarrollo de funciones, y el uso de bibliotecas y módulos, hasta lograr que tu código sea legible. Además, trabajarás con datos de cadenas y listas, y aprenderás a importar, analizar y depurar archivos.
Automatiza las tareas de ciberseguridad con Python
This course is part of Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate
Taught in Spanish
3,587 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(105 reviews)
98%
What you'll learn
Cómo se utiliza el lenguaje de programación Python en ciberseguridad
Creación de nuevas funciones de Python definidas por el/la usuario/a
Uso de expresiones regulares para extraer información del texto
Práctica de depuración de código
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
16 quizzes
Course
(105 reviews)
98%
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Te brindaremos una introducción al lenguaje de programación Python y cómo se aplica en el campo de la ciberseguridad. Además, explorarás conceptos fundamentales de Python, que incluyen tipos de datos, variables, sentencias condicionales e iterativas.
What's included
12 videos10 readings4 quizzes8 ungraded labs1 plugin
Ampliarás tu capacidad para trabajar con Python. Aprenderás sobre las funciones predefinidas y definidas por el usuario. También, explorarás cómo los módulos facilitan el acceso al código reutilizable. Por último, te enfocarás en que tu código sea fácil de leer.
What's included
9 videos5 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs
Aprenderás más opciones para trabajar con cadenas y listas en Python y descubrirás métodos que se pueden aplicar a estos tipos de datos. Aplicarás este conocimiento para escribir un algoritmo corto. Por último, usarás expresiones regulares para buscar patrones en cadenas.
What's included
7 videos4 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs1 plugin
Pondrás en práctica Python y te centrarás en automatizar las tareas relacionadas con la ciberseguridad, lo cual requiere trabajar con archivos. Aprenderá a abrir y leer archivos, a realizar el análisis sintáctico de archivos y estructurar su contenido. Finalmente, te centrarás en las estrategias para depurar el código.
What's included
9 videos7 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 105
105 reviews
- 5 stars
87.73%
- 4 stars
8.49%
- 3 stars
0.94%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
2.83%
Reviewed on Feb 9, 2024
Reviewed on Feb 17, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 1, 2024
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.