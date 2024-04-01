Google
Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python
Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python

This course is part of Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

What you'll learn

  • Explain how the Python programming language is used in cybersecurity

  • Create new, user-defined Python functions

  • Use regular expressions to extract information from text

  • Practice debugging code

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

17 quizzes

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

This course is part of the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 4 modules in this course

You will get an introduction to the Python programming language and how Python is used in cybersecurity. You'll also explore foundational Python concepts including data types, variables, conditional statements, and iterative statements.

What's included

12 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt8 ungraded labs1 plugin

You will expand your ability to work with Python. You'll learn about pre-built and user-defined Python functions. You'll also explore how modules help provide access to reusable code. Finally, you'll make your code readable.

What's included

10 videos7 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs

You will learn more options for working with strings and lists in Python, and discover methods that can be applied to these data types. You'll apply this knowledge to write a short algorithm. Finally, you'll use regular expressions to search for patterns in strings.

What's included

7 videos5 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs1 plugin

You will put Python into practice and focus on automating cybersecurity-related tasks, which requires working with files. You'll be introduced to opening and reading files. Then, you'll learn to parse files and structure their contents. Finally, you'll focus on strategies for debugging code.

What's included

11 videos10 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts6 ungraded labs

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.7 (361 ratings)
Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

