This is the seventh course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the sixth Google Cybersecurity Certificate course.
Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python
What you'll learn
Explain how the Python programming language is used in cybersecurity
Create new, user-defined Python functions
Use regular expressions to extract information from text
Practice debugging code
There are 4 modules in this course
You will get an introduction to the Python programming language and how Python is used in cybersecurity. You'll also explore foundational Python concepts including data types, variables, conditional statements, and iterative statements.
What's included
12 videos11 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt8 ungraded labs1 plugin
You will expand your ability to work with Python. You'll learn about pre-built and user-defined Python functions. You'll also explore how modules help provide access to reusable code. Finally, you'll make your code readable.
What's included
10 videos7 readings4 quizzes4 ungraded labs
You will learn more options for working with strings and lists in Python, and discover methods that can be applied to these data types. You'll apply this knowledge to write a short algorithm. Finally, you'll use regular expressions to search for patterns in strings.
What's included
7 videos5 readings4 quizzes6 ungraded labs1 plugin
You will put Python into practice and focus on automating cybersecurity-related tasks, which requires working with files. You'll be introduced to opening and reading files. Then, you'll learn to parse files and structure their contents. Finally, you'll focus on strategies for debugging code.
What's included
11 videos10 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts6 ungraded labs
