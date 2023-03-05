By Doreen M K•
Mar 5, 2023
Hi,
As I was ending this course I noticed that you put debugging at the end. I am thinking maybe put debugging at the beginning because I had several of those errors while I worked on the Labs but my experience with programming helped me figure out what I had done wrong so I did not need the debugging information to fix my mistakes. This course is intended for beginners and no programming experience is expected.
By James K•
Feb 28, 2023
The instructor is really good at explaining the building blocks of python scripting and also the practical uses of python (or other tools) in automating and simplify work in a security context.
While I would need more practice and instruction to master Python, this was a great introduction. The content can be applied right away, as long as you are willing to practice and debug your work.
By Sarah A S•
Feb 27, 2023
If you have never programmed in python before, after this course you'll have a pretty good idea how to write python scripts which can read and write to files, administer allow and deny lists, and use regular expressions to detect valid and invalid ip addresses. It's full of useful, real-world security examples -- but still accessible.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Course 7 of Google's cybersecurity specialisation offered
-Good introduction to Python for those who have no past experience working with Python
-Good walkthrough on how to debug Python code
-in terms of automation, the content covered was to automate extraction of relevant information from logs
By leslie t•
Feb 26, 2023
Great course! Its easy to follow, even if you are a beginner at Python. It explains Python well and the real world cases in the labs help you understand the code you are writing and how the code may be used to solve problems that you may come across.
By Omer I B M•
Mar 10, 2023
strongly recommend the course ,this is course explain the fundamental concepts of python in simple and practical manner , i enjoyed it thank you Google and Coursera
By Dauda S•
Feb 27, 2023
Very fantastic course! Have registered for Python courses, but kept procrastinating when I start, this one got me engaged and was easy to understand and follow.
By Barakat•
Feb 21, 2023
This was a simplified and well explained use of python programming in cybersecurity. I totally enjoyed the labs!
By Jean-Luc B•
Feb 23, 2023
Recommend! A great introduction to programming using Python, and its applications for security analysts.
By Regis O•
Feb 23, 2023
Python is a huge topic to tackle. This course provides a very solid foundation in the basics.
By shreyash p•
Mar 20, 2023
I learned many new stuff with the course and feel more confident with it.
By Hunter M•
Feb 26, 2023
great python course with a wealth of information, labs and resources.
By Dragana Đ•
Feb 24, 2023
Great course for beginners. Lot's of information.
By Pascal U E•
Mar 5, 2023
A python refresher with security perspective
By Temitope A•
Mar 19, 2023
Great course I learnt a lot
By Chooi-Guan L•
Feb 20, 2023
Great course on Python!
By ANNIE M R•
Mar 14, 2023
Course was interesting.