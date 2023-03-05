Chevron Left
Back to Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python by Google

About the Course

This is the seventh course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the sixth Google Cybersecurity Certificate course. In this course, you will be introduced to the Python programming language and apply it in a cybersecurity setting to automate tasks. You'll start by focusing on foundational Python programming concepts, including data types, variables, conditional statements, and iterative statements. You'll also learn to work with Python effectively by developing functions, using libraries and modules, and making your code readable. In addition, you'll work with string and list data, and learn how to import, parse and debug files. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Explain how the Python programming language is used in cybersecurity. - Write conditional and iterative statements in Python. - Create new, user-defined Python functions. - Use Python to work with strings and lists. - Use regular expressions to extract information from text. - Use Python to open and read the contents of a file. - Identify best practices to improve code readability. - Practice debugging code....
Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Automate Cybersecurity Tasks with Python

By Doreen M K

Mar 5, 2023

Hi,

As I was ending this course I noticed that you put debugging at the end. I am thinking maybe put debugging at the beginning because I had several of those errors while I worked on the Labs but my experience with programming helped me figure out what I had done wrong so I did not need the debugging information to fix my mistakes. This course is intended for beginners and no programming experience is expected.

By James K

Feb 28, 2023

The instructor is really good at explaining the building blocks of python scripting and also the practical uses of python (or other tools) in automating and simplify work in a security context.

While I would need more practice and instruction to master Python, this was a great introduction. The content can be applied right away, as long as you are willing to practice and debug your work.

By Sarah A S

Feb 27, 2023

If you have never programmed in python before, after this course you'll have a pretty good idea how to write python scripts which can read and write to files, administer allow and deny lists, and use regular expressions to detect valid and invalid ip addresses. It's full of useful, real-world security examples -- but still accessible.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Course 7 of Google's cybersecurity specialisation offered

-Good introduction to Python for those who have no past experience working with Python

-Good walkthrough on how to debug Python code

-in terms of automation, the content covered was to automate extraction of relevant information from logs

By leslie t

Feb 26, 2023

Great course! Its easy to follow, even if you are a beginner at Python. It explains Python well and the real world cases in the labs help you understand the code you are writing and how the code may be used to solve problems that you may come across.

By Omer I B M

Mar 10, 2023

strongly recommend the course ,this is course explain the fundamental concepts of python in simple and practical manner , i enjoyed it thank you Google and Coursera

By Dauda S

Feb 27, 2023

Very fantastic course! Have registered for Python courses, but kept procrastinating when I start, this one got me engaged and was easy to understand and follow.

By Barakat

Feb 21, 2023

This was a simplified and well explained use of python programming in cybersecurity. I totally enjoyed the labs!

By Jean-Luc B

Feb 23, 2023

Recommend! A great introduction to programming using Python, and its applications for security analysts.

By Regis O

Feb 23, 2023

Python is a huge topic to tackle. This course provides a very solid foundation in the basics.

By shreyash p

Mar 20, 2023

I learned many new stuff with the course and feel more confident with it.

By Hunter M

Feb 26, 2023

great python course with a wealth of information, labs and resources.

By Dragana Đ

Feb 24, 2023

Great course for beginners. Lot's of information.

By Pascal U E

Mar 5, 2023

A python refresher with security perspective

By Temitope A

Mar 19, 2023

Great course I learnt a lot

By Chooi-Guan L

Feb 20, 2023

Great course on Python!

By ANNIE M R

Mar 14, 2023

Course was interesting.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder