Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities

Beginner level
No prior experience required
26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Classify assets

  • Analyze an attack surface to find risks and vulnerabilities

  • Identify threats, such as social engineering, malware and web-based exploits

  • Summarize the threat modeling process

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

You will be introduced to how organizations determine what assets to protect. You'll learn about the connection between managing risk and classifying assets by exploring the unique challenge of securing physical and digital assets. You'll also be introduced to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework standards, guidelines and best practices to manage cybersecurity risk.

What's included

10 videos9 readings6 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

You will focus on security controls that protect organizational assets. You'll explore how privacy impacts asset security and understand the role that encryption plays in maintaining the privacy of digital assets. You'll also explore how authentication and authorization systems help verify a user’s identity.

What's included

11 videos12 readings6 quizzes4 app items

You will build an understanding of the vulnerability management process. You'll learn about common vulnerabilities and develop an attacker mindset by examining the ways vulnerabilities can become threats to asset security if they are exploited.

What's included

10 videos11 readings7 quizzes

You will explore common types of threats to digital asset security. You'll also examine the tools and techniques used by cybercriminals to target assets. In addition, you'll be introduced to the threat modeling process and learn ways security professionals stay ahead of security breaches.

What's included

12 videos9 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

