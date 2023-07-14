This is the fifth course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the fourth Google Cybersecurity Certificate course.
Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities
What you'll learn
Classify assets
Analyze an attack surface to find risks and vulnerabilities
Identify threats, such as social engineering, malware and web-based exploits
Summarize the threat modeling process
There are 4 modules in this course
You will be introduced to how organizations determine what assets to protect. You'll learn about the connection between managing risk and classifying assets by exploring the unique challenge of securing physical and digital assets. You'll also be introduced to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework standards, guidelines and best practices to manage cybersecurity risk.
You will focus on security controls that protect organizational assets. You'll explore how privacy impacts asset security and understand the role that encryption plays in maintaining the privacy of digital assets. You'll also explore how authentication and authorization systems help verify a user’s identity.
You will build an understanding of the vulnerability management process. You'll learn about common vulnerabilities and develop an attacker mindset by examining the ways vulnerabilities can become threats to asset security if they are exploited.
You will explore common types of threats to digital asset security. You'll also examine the tools and techniques used by cybercriminals to target assets. In addition, you'll be introduced to the threat modeling process and learn ways security professionals stay ahead of security breaches.
