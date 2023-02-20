Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities by Google

About the Course

This is the fifth course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the fourth Google Cybersecurity Certificate course. In this course, you will explore the concepts of assets, threats, and vulnerabilities. First, you'll build an understanding of how assets are classified. Next, you will become familiar with common threats and vulnerabilities, and the security controls used by organizations to protect valuable information and mitigate risk. You will develop an attacker mindset by practicing the threat modeling process, and you'll learn tactics for staying ahead of security breaches. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Learn effective data handling processes. - Discuss the role of encryption and hashing in securing assets. - Describe how to effectively use authentication and authorization. - Explain how common vulnerability exposures are identified by MITRE. - Analyze an attack surface to find risks and vulnerabilities - Identify threats, such as social engineering, malware, and web-based exploits. - Summarize the threat modeling process....
1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities

By Robert B

Feb 20, 2023

This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Course 5 of Google's cybersecurity specialisation was good for a beginner and covered:

-asset confidentiality classification levels

-some basics and uses of the NIST cybersecurity framework

-encryption methods

-hashing

-authenticate, IAM/permissions

-types of threats (eg social engineering, malware, web exploits)

-"Process for Attack Simulation and Threat Analysis PASTA" thread model framework steps

By Jean-Luc B

Feb 18, 2023

Great course covering common types of threats such as social engineering, types of malware and forms of web-based exploits. This course also covers threat modeling and PASTA.

By Jenifur N

Feb 13, 2023

The course was strong foundation of security

Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities. It was awesome journey full of important concepts of CS profession ...

By J C

Feb 19, 2023

The course contents are addressed in a clear and concise manner, the instructors show that they have sufficient experience in the field of study taught.

By Regis O

Feb 12, 2023

This course is packed with information. The knowledge checks, quizzes and activities help make it lively and the instructor is encouraging.

By Pascal U E

Feb 18, 2023

I loved it, very information course well prepared and organized

By Dauda S

Feb 16, 2023

Fantastic course, helps ensure you understand the basics

By Hunter M

Feb 12, 2023

Great course on threats and threat modeling

By Beverly A

Feb 12, 2023

I really liked this course and feel like I learned a lot about the terminology and documentation around managing security activities

By Christopher K

Feb 13, 2023

A good high-level into to the topic. Lots more to learn but this is a great starting point.

