By Robert B•
Feb 20, 2023
This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Course 5 of Google's cybersecurity specialisation was good for a beginner and covered:
-asset confidentiality classification levels
-some basics and uses of the NIST cybersecurity framework
-encryption methods
-hashing
-authenticate, IAM/permissions
-types of threats (eg social engineering, malware, web exploits)
-"Process for Attack Simulation and Threat Analysis PASTA" thread model framework steps
By Jean-Luc B•
Feb 18, 2023
Great course covering common types of threats such as social engineering, types of malware and forms of web-based exploits. This course also covers threat modeling and PASTA.
By Jenifur N•
Feb 13, 2023
The course was strong foundation of security
Assets, Threats, and Vulnerabilities. It was awesome journey full of important concepts of CS profession ...
By J C•
Feb 19, 2023
The course contents are addressed in a clear and concise manner, the instructors show that they have sufficient experience in the field of study taught.
By Regis O•
Feb 12, 2023
This course is packed with information. The knowledge checks, quizzes and activities help make it lively and the instructor is encouraging.
By Pascal U E•
Feb 18, 2023
I loved it, very information course well prepared and organized
By Dauda S•
Feb 16, 2023
Fantastic course, helps ensure you understand the basics
By Hunter M•
Feb 12, 2023
Great course on threats and threat modeling
By Beverly A•
Feb 12, 2023
I really liked this course and feel like I learned a lot about the terminology and documentation around managing security activities
By Christopher K•
Feb 13, 2023
A good high-level into to the topic. Lots more to learn but this is a great starting point.