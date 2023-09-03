This is the sixth course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the fifth Google Cybersecurity Certificate course.
Sound the Alarm: Detection and Response
What you'll learn
Identify the steps to contain, eradicate, and recover from an incident
Analyze packets to interpret network communications
Understand basic syntax, components of signatures and logs in Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS) tools
Perform queries in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools to investigate an event
There are 4 modules in this course
Detection and incident response are an important part of a cybersecurity analyst’s work. You'll explore how cybersecurity professionals verify and respond to malicious threats and become familiar with the steps involved in incident response.
You will explore network analysis tools, commonly referred to as packet sniffers. In particular, you'll sniff the network and analyze packets for malicious threats. You'll also craft filtering commands to analyze the contents of captured packets.
You will learn about the various processes and procedures in the stages of incident detection, investigation, analysis, and response. Then, you'll analyze the details of suspicious file hashes. You'll learn about the importance of documentation and evidence collection during the detection and response stages. Finally, you'll approximate an incident’s chronology by mapping artifacts to reconstruct an incident’s timeline.
You will explore logs and their role in Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and Security Information Event Management (SIEM) systems. You'll learn how these systems detect attacks. You’ll also be introduced to some IDS and SIEM products. In addition, you’ll write basic IDS rules to provide alerts for malicious network traffic.
