By Regis O•
Feb 17, 2023
This is a dense introduction with a broad scope peppered with specifics. You will get a chance to become familiar with key concepts but won't need to master them.
By Dauda S•
Feb 16, 2023
Very engaging and easy to understand, practical exercises were very helpful
By Hunter M•
Feb 12, 2023
Lots of information of incidence response and detail about logs
By Robert B•
Feb 20, 2023
This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Course 6 of the Google Cybersecurity specialisation was a good introduction to
-the incident response lifecycle/operations/tools
-packet capture/PCAP, with a practical pcap analysis exercise using tcpdump
-process documentation vs cybersecurity (response) playbook
-triage process
-log collection, with demos for Splunk and Google Chronicle SIEM tools
-demo for Suricate intrusion detection system
By shreyash p•
Feb 27, 2023
Course was fun as it was explained better and it was explained deep the topic which was cover earlier and there were lab practice too with the tools and more.So it was fun and learn couple of new stuff and some which I know in details.
By Jean-Luc B•
Feb 18, 2023
Recommended - great introduction to Detection and incident response. This course explains the lifecycle of an incident, describes roles and responsibilities of incident response teams and tools such as Splunk, Chronicle and Suricata.
By J C•
Feb 19, 2023
The course contents are addressed in a clear and concise manner, the instructors show that they have sufficient experience in the field of study taught.
By leslie t•
Feb 19, 2023
Great course! Easy to follow videos and reading material supplemented with labs and activities to solidify your knowledge.
By Sarah A S•
Feb 19, 2023
Enjoyed the classes combination of lectures, quizzes, labs, and exams. Great stuff!
By Pascal U E•
Mar 5, 2023
Very informative course, I enjoyed every single minute
By Sarah W•
Feb 21, 2023
Great content. Well-put and to the point.