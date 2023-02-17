Chevron Left
This is the sixth course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the fifth Google Cybersecurity Certificate course. In this course, you will focus on incident detection and response. You'll define a security incident and explain the incident response lifecycle, including the roles and responsibilities of incident response teams. You'll analyze and interpret network communications to detect security incidents using packet sniffing tools to capture network traffic. By assessing and analyzing artifacts, you'll explore the incident investigation and response processes and procedures. Additionally, you'll practice using Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and Security Information Event Management (SIEM) tools. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Explain the lifecycle of an incident. - Describe the tools used in documentation, detection, and management of incidents. - Analyze packets to interpret network communications. - Perform artifact investigations to analyze and verify security incidents. - Identify the steps to contain, eradicate, and recover from an incident. - Determine how to read and analyze logs during incident investigation. - Interpret the basic syntax and components of signatures and logs in Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS)and Network Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS) tools. - Perform queries in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools to investigate an event....
By Regis O

Feb 17, 2023

This is a dense introduction with a broad scope peppered with specifics. You will get a chance to become familiar with key concepts but won't need to master them.

By Dauda S

Feb 16, 2023

Very engaging and easy to understand, practical exercises were very helpful

By Hunter M

Feb 12, 2023

Lots of information of incidence response and detail about logs

By Robert B

Feb 20, 2023

This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Course 6 of the Google Cybersecurity specialisation was a good introduction to

-the incident response lifecycle/operations/tools

-packet capture/PCAP, with a practical pcap analysis exercise using tcpdump

-process documentation vs cybersecurity (response) playbook

-triage process

-log collection, with demos for Splunk and Google Chronicle SIEM tools

-demo for Suricate intrusion detection system

By shreyash p

Feb 27, 2023

Course was fun as it was explained better and it was explained deep the topic which was cover earlier and there were lab practice too with the tools and more.So it was fun and learn couple of new stuff and some which I know in details.

By Jean-Luc B

Feb 18, 2023

Recommended - great introduction to Detection and incident response. This course explains the lifecycle of an incident, describes roles and responsibilities of incident response teams and tools such as Splunk, Chronicle and Suricata.

By J C

Feb 19, 2023

The course contents are addressed in a clear and concise manner, the instructors show that they have sufficient experience in the field of study taught.

By leslie t

Feb 19, 2023

Great course! Easy to follow videos and reading material supplemented with labs and activities to solidify your knowledge.

By Sarah A S

Feb 19, 2023

Enjoyed the classes combination of lectures, quizzes, labs, and exams. Great stuff!

By Pascal U E

Mar 5, 2023

Very informative course, I enjoyed every single minute

By Sarah W

Feb 21, 2023

Great content. Well-put and to the point.

