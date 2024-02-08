EDUCBA
Overview of Automotive SPICE
EDUCBA

Overview of Automotive SPICE

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.6

(25 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

20 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the first module of our training session - Introduction to ASPICE. In this module, you will look into the overview of ASPICE and its significance in the software development process. You will also look into the comparison of ASPICE with other software process standards including CMMi. We will understand the key concepts and terminologies used in ASPICE framework for better understanding of the requirement within it. Lastly, you will go thorugh the ASPICE process reference model and understand the processes involved within it.

What's included

9 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the second module of our training session - AutoSPICE Process Areas and Capability Levels. In this module, you will look briefly into the process areas or process groups covered in the ASPICE framework. Significance of each process involved in each process area will also be covered in our training module. You will also understand the difference between 6 capability levels described in ASPICE framework.

What's included

9 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the third module of our training session - Implementing AutoSPICE in Software Development. In this module you will look briefly into ASPICE process improvement phases, assessment and gap analysis, basics of process improvement plan and usage of tools for process implementation. You will also briefly look into ASPICE best practices.

What's included

6 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the fourth and final module of our training session – AutoSPICE assessment and certification. In this module we will look briefly into how to prepare for ASPICE assessment, case studies and success stories related to ASPICE implementation. We will also look into the benefits coming out after ASPICE implementation. We will see the importance of work products and processes for adherence to ASPICE requirements. With this knowledge you can now understand the benefits of ASPICE implementation, importance of work products and processes. You can also inspire from case study and stories ASPICE implementation to be taken over as a benchmarking and implement in given team or project.

What's included

4 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (5 ratings)
EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 25

4.6

25 reviews

  • 5 stars

    76%

  • 4 stars

    12%

  • 3 stars

    8%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    4%

NB
5

Reviewed on Feb 7, 2024

SS
5

Reviewed on Feb 4, 2024

SR
5

Reviewed on Feb 15, 2024

View more reviews

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions