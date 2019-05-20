By Elias R•
May 20, 2019
This course is not maintained by any responible person from the university. Some material needed to complete the course is simply missing. Questions in the forum do not get answered. I do not recommend to attend this course!
By Santiago H•
Oct 3, 2018
Not enough people to grade the assignment. More than a month later I still don't have the certificate. The project is ok, it covers all previous courses, but it is not worth to pay for it as it can
By Ana P•
Sep 11, 2017
Thank you so much for the instruction.
By Masooth A•
Jul 14, 2019
good
By esha p•
Mar 25, 2019
nice
By nikhil•
Mar 24, 2019
nice
By Mikhail B•
Jul 13, 2021
The project is not maintained. Materials have errors or just missing, and these are not getting fixes for years. There are not many students, so getting a peer review is a problem. A sad finale for a shallow specialization.