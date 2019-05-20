Chevron Left
About the Course

This capstone project course ties together the knowledge from three previous courses in IoT though embedded systems: Development of Real-Time Systems, Web Connectivity & Security and Embedded Hardware and Operating Systems. The students will develop a larger system using the learning outcomes from these courses, and the students will evaluate the developed system in a real-world programming environment. This course is a true engineering task in which the student must, not only implement the algorithm code, but also handle the interfaces between many different actors and hardware platforms. The students will learn how to motivate engineering decisions and how to choose implementations to make a system actually running. The students will also learn to evaluate the efficiency and the correctness of their system as well as real-world parameters such as energy consumption and cost....
By Elias R

May 20, 2019

This course is not maintained by any responible person from the university. Some material needed to complete the course is simply missing. Questions in the forum do not get answered. I do not recommend to attend this course!

By Santiago H

Oct 3, 2018

Not enough people to grade the assignment. More than a month later I still don't have the certificate. The project is ok, it covers all previous courses, but it is not worth to pay for it as it can

By Ana P

Sep 11, 2017

Thank you so much for the instruction.

By Masooth A

Jul 14, 2019

good

By esha p

Mar 25, 2019

nice

By nikhil

Mar 24, 2019

nice

By Mikhail B

Jul 13, 2021

The project is not maintained. Materials have errors or just missing, and these are not getting fixes for years. There are not many students, so getting a peer review is a problem. A sad finale for a shallow specialization.

