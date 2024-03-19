This course introduces the cloud, and describe what it means for your healthcare practice and to you as a clinician. Cloud can reduce the burden of technology on clinicians, who can then focus on delivering care, identify healthcare needs, manage health at scale, and respond quickly to change. Providers can accelerate innovation, unlock siloed data, and develop personalized care strategies—all while operating securely in a highly regulated industry.
Introduction to the Cloud for Clinicians
What you'll learn
Understand the general value of the cloud for clinicians
Understand how the cloud can reduce administrative overhead and maintain business continuity
Understand how the cloud can help clinicians meet stringent regulatory and compliance standards
Understand how cloud technologies can help drive innovation in healthcare
