Ball State University
Data Visualization
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Aihua Li

Instructor: Dr. Aihua Li

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

Assessments

9 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

In the first module, we will learn what is data visualization, why data visualization is necessary in data science field, what data visualization will do and what skills data visualization need. We will first get started with R by learning R basic and R Markdown to prepare the data visualization in the course.

20 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 ungraded labs

Understanding the elements and components of data visualization is essential for data visualization because it provides a systematic framework for creating effective and meaningful visual representations of data.In this module, we will explore the grammar of graphics, explain some rational, and introduce principles in data visualization, as well as describe the common Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) idioms' features and applications.

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Let's get our hands wet with real data visualization-producing a graph. In this module, we will explore the powerful data visualization package ggplot2. In this module, you will learn basic usages of ggplot() function, the fill and color aesthetics, and learn to create a histogram using ggplot() and setting suitable bin numbers or bin width.

8 videos5 readings1 quiz1 programming assignment1 peer review1 ungraded lab

Now you have conducted the basic data wrangling, documented your work in R Markdown, and created your first data visualization in previous modules. In this module, you will learn to embed, create and refer to images and tables in R Markdown. In addition, you will learn to produce scatter plots, which further enrich your visualization experience and enhance your visualization skills.

10 videos2 readings1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

This module will continue for one of the common EDA idioms-box plots to enrich your data visualization experience and will explore new technique-layout multiple plots on one page. In this module, you will learn to produce boxplots using ggplot(), interpret boxplots and arrange multiple plots on one page.

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 programming assignment1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

Instructor

Dr. Aihua Li
Ball State University
3 Courses564 learners

Ball State University

