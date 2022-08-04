Learner Reviews & Feedback for BigQuery Fundamentals for Oracle Professionals by Google Cloud
About the Course
This course covers BigQuery fundamentals for professionals who are familiar with SQL-based cloud data warehouses in Oracle and want to begin working in BigQuery. Through interactive lecture content and hands-on labs, you learn how to provision resources, create and share data assets, ingest data, and optimize query performance in BigQuery. Drawing upon your knowledge of Oracle, you also learn about similarities and differences between Oracle and BigQuery to help you get started with data warehouses in BigQuery....