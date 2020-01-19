Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Abstraction, Methods, and Lists by University of California San Diego
How do gamers cause things to happen when they hit buttons on their controller? How does the computer keep track of gamer's scores?
This class teaches the concepts of nested loops, events, and variables. For each concept, we'll start by helping you connect real-world experiences you are already familiar with to the programming concept you are about to learn. Next, through a cognitively scaffolded process we'll engage you in developing your fluency with problem solving with nested loops, events, and variables in a way that keeps frustration at a minimum.
Along the way you will learn about the common challenges or "bugs" students have with these concepts as well as ways to help them find and fix those concepts. You'll also be guided in running classroom discussions to help students develop deeper understanding of these concepts.
Finally, you'll learn how to develop low-frustration learning experiences for learning programming via Parsons' Problems., Additionally, you will create an email to either a counselor, administrator or parent organization to help them understand the value of all students taking computer science....
By Margaret M
Jan 19, 2020
All of these courses in this specialization were excellent. They gave great information and practice and clearly showed effective ways to bring them immediately into use in the classroom!