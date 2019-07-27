By Margaret M•
This second course in the Computational Thinking Specialization was every bit as good as the first. It provided solid opportunities to learn about and work with the titular concepts but more importantly, it arms teachers with spectacular activities to use as well as potential student pitfalls. In short, a lot of excellent, potent information presented in a fun and pleasing package.
By Lauren K•
Feb 11, 2019
The content of this course is good. However, there are some mistakes in the course that make it difficult to complete assignments. I reached out in the ways available to me on the website to help remedy these mistakes, but I was not contacted about them and the mistakes were not fixed.