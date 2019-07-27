Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Variables and Nested Loops by University of California San Diego

About the Course

How can students learn about abstraction by creating a movie scene? Or make an interactive map using lists? You'll learn (and do it yourself) in this course! This class teaches the concepts of abstraction (methods and parameters) and lists. For each concept, we'll start by helping you connect real-world experiences you are already familiar with to the programming concept you are about to learn. Next, through a cognitively scaffolded process we'll engage you in developing your fluency with problem solving with abstraction and lists in a way that keeps frustration at a minimum. Along the way you will learn about the common challenges or "bugs" students have with these concepts as well as ways to help them find and fix those concepts. You'll also be guided in running classroom discussions to help students develop deeper understanding of these concepts. Finally, you'll learn about the importance and logistics of assigning creative, student-designed programming projects. Additionally, you will create a personal plan for increasing your skills in supporting a culturally responsive learning environment in your classroom....
By Margaret M

Jul 27, 2019

This second course in the Computational Thinking Specialization was every bit as good as the first. It provided solid opportunities to learn about and work with the titular concepts but more importantly, it arms teachers with spectacular activities to use as well as potential student pitfalls. In short, a lot of excellent, potent information presented in a fun and pleasing package.

By Lauren K

Feb 11, 2019

The content of this course is good. However, there are some mistakes in the course that make it difficult to complete assignments. I reached out in the ways available to me on the website to help remedy these mistakes, but I was not contacted about them and the mistakes were not fixed.

