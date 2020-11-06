RY
Dec 14, 2021
This course very help full for me because currently doing research project in collage and work on blockchain scalability problem and its solutions
VK
May 4, 2022
Very detailed and difficult, well explained , quizes are challenging
By Diego M S•
Nov 6, 2020
This is a great course if you are a seeking a deeper understanding about Blockchain and its challenging. It is well structured and contains good presentations to help students understand the topics covered. It will give you a fundamental knowledge about the consensus problem and its role in Blockchain systems.
By Vincent G•
Oct 14, 2020
A course that teaches the link between the consensus problem and the blockchain.
By Mahwish A•
Mar 7, 2021
A knowledge-intensive research-oriented course that brings together concepts of distributed computing to address blockchain consensus problems - mainly public and community blockchains. The instructor briefly brings in the discussion on the permissioned-blockchains as well.
By David H•
Dec 17, 2020
This course has helped me to grasp the fundamentals of blockchain and how it is related to the theory of distributed systems. The worked examples in the lectures were very useful in solidifying my understanding and the course content was laid out in a logical progression.
By Thomas B•
Sep 22, 2021
Finally, something else than Bitcoin...
By Saeed A•
Apr 5, 2022
Blockchain has grown rapidly in the last two decades after the immense success of public blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, it has not disrupted as many industries as was expected because of the fundamental issue of scalability, which has become a major concern, especially when applying blockchain to the real-world business environment.
By Rishikesh Y•
Dec 15, 2021
By Victor K•
May 5, 2022
By Sutthima S•
Aug 7, 2021
New technology that it people need to know about block chain.
By Victor K•
Jul 29, 2021
Fast and well structured
By Daniel T•
Dec 27, 2020
Fabulous course
By DALLI P R•
Sep 1, 2021
GOOD
By Deleted A•
Sep 9, 2021
ok
By samuel c•
Sep 2, 2021
I'm sorry, but as a business management student without IT background, I rather say that the language is a little bit to hard, especially in the formulas mentioned in Module 3. Hopefully, we can doing real practicum how to make blockchain and cryptocurrency.
By lecky l•
Nov 19, 2020
Not really useful in practical.
By Mohammad H•
Oct 25, 2021
This is not even for beginners , it directly take you for consensus with basic understanding of blockchain it goes through consensus pseudo code also how its for beginners and its total to 1 hour even less