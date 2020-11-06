Chevron Left
Back to Blockchain Scalability and its Foundations in Distributed Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain Scalability and its Foundations in Distributed Systems by The University of Sydney

4.5
stars
54 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Blockchain promises to disrupt industries once it will be efficient at large scale. In this course, you will learn how to make blockchain scale. You will learn about the foundational problem of distributed computing, consensus, that is key to create blocks securely. By illustrating limitations of mainstream blockchains, this course will indicate how to improve the technology in terms of security and efficiency. In particular, this course will help you: * understand security vulnerabilities of mainstream blockchains; * design consensus algorithms that tolerate attacks, and; * design scalable blockchain systems....

Top reviews

RY

Dec 14, 2021

This course very help full for me because currently doing research project in collage and work on blockchain scalability problem and its solutions

VK

May 4, 2022

Very detailed and difficult, well explained , quizes are challenging

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Blockchain Scalability and its Foundations in Distributed Systems

By Diego M S

Nov 6, 2020

This is a great course if you are a seeking a deeper understanding about Blockchain and its challenging. It is well structured and contains good presentations to help students understand the topics covered. It will give you a fundamental knowledge about the consensus problem and its role in Blockchain systems.

By Vincent G

Oct 14, 2020

A course that teaches the link between the consensus problem and the blockchain.

By Mahwish A

Mar 7, 2021

A knowledge-intensive research-oriented course that brings together concepts of distributed computing to address blockchain consensus problems - mainly public and community blockchains. The instructor briefly brings in the discussion on the permissioned-blockchains as well.

By David H

Dec 17, 2020

This course has helped me to grasp the fundamentals of blockchain and how it is related to the theory of distributed systems. The worked examples in the lectures were very useful in solidifying my understanding and the course content was laid out in a logical progression.

By Thomas B

Sep 22, 2021

Finally, something else than Bitcoin...

By Saeed A

Apr 5, 2022

Blockchain has grown rapidly in the last two decades after the immense success of public blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, it has not disrupted as many industries as was expected because of the fundamental issue of scalability, which has become a major concern, especially when applying blockchain to the real-world business environment.

By Rishikesh Y

Dec 15, 2021

This course very help full for me because currently doing research project in collage and work on blockchain scalability problem and its solutions

By Victor K

May 5, 2022

Very detailed and difficult, well explained , quizes are challenging

By Sutthima S

Aug 7, 2021

New technology that it people need to know about block chain.

By Victor K

Jul 29, 2021

F​ast and well structured

By Daniel T

Dec 27, 2020

Fabulous course

By DALLI P R

Sep 1, 2021

GOOD

By Deleted A

Sep 9, 2021

ok

By samuel c

Sep 2, 2021

I'm sorry, but as a business management student without IT background, I rather say that the language is a little bit to hard, especially in the formulas mentioned in Module 3. Hopefully, we can doing real practicum how to make blockchain and cryptocurrency.

By lecky l

Nov 19, 2020

Not really useful in practical.

By Mohammad H

Oct 25, 2021

This is not even for beginners , it directly take you for consensus with basic understanding of blockchain it goes through consensus pseudo code also how its for beginners and its total to 1 hour even less

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder