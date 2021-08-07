About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is for undergraduate to research students with basic knowledge of mathematics (graphs and sets) and data structure.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Consensus in blockchain

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Blockchain fundamentals

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

1 hour to complete

Consensus fundamentals

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Making blockchains secure

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

