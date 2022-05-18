Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Interactive Web Pages Using Modern JavaScript by NIIT StackRoute
About the Course
Most businesses with a strong online presence wish to provide its consumers a rich interactive user experience. HTML5 and CSS3 frameworks help you build a static web page, that displays content and works on any device. However, to make a page interactive you need a programming language that can be understood by the browsers. JavaScript is one of the core technologies of the World Wide Web.
In this course, you will learn to use JavaScript to add behavior to your web pages. You will create web content that is more interactive by adding animations, menus, scrolling text, interactive maps, and other kinds of lively content. All major web browsers have a dedicated JavaScript engine to execute the code on the user's device...
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Building Interactive Web Pages Using Modern JavaScript
By Dhanashri R
•
May 18, 2022
Good to learn
By Cyndal N
•
Mar 7, 2022
Should be listed as intermediate. Difficult to follow. Very little guidance.