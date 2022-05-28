About this Course

12,529 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build interactive, optimized, and testable web applications using JavaScript

Skills you will gain

  • DOM Manipulation
  • JavaScript
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Get Started with JavaScript Routines

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Wrangle Data using Objects and Arrays

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Develop Interactive Web Pages using DOM and DOM Events

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Validate User Data using Client Side JavaScript

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Frontend Development using React Specialization

Frontend Development using React

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder