Most businesses with a strong online presence wish to provide its consumers a rich interactive user experience. HTML5 and CSS3 frameworks help you build a static web page, that displays content and works on any device. However, to make a page interactive you need a programming language that can be understood by the browsers. JavaScript is one of the core technologies of the World Wide Web.
This course is part of the Frontend Development using React Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Build interactive, optimized, and testable web applications using JavaScript
Skills you will gain
- DOM Manipulation
- JavaScript
Offered by
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get Started with JavaScript Routines
JavaScript is a versatile language to build both frontend and backend applications. In this learning sprint you will learn about dynamic typing, loops, conditional statements and functions .
Wrangle Data using Objects and Arrays
Most of the data exchanged between Client and Server these days is JSON. JSON can contain arrays, objects or a combination of them. In this learning sprint you will learn to structure data using Objects and Array and also apply transformations using Array Methods.
Develop Interactive Web Pages using DOM and DOM Events
Interactive Web Pages provide great User Experience. They just don't respond to user's interactions but also keeps them engaged and coming back for more. JavaScript is the way to build interactive Web Pages. In this learning sprint you will learn to add interactivity by understanding about DOM and DOM Events.
Validate User Data using Client Side JavaScript
JavaScript can help you saving lot of network bandwidth by preempting server validation and performing client side validation. In this learning sprint you will learn to validate users data using client side JavaScript.
About the Frontend Development using React Specialization
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.