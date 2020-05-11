NP
May 12, 2020
This class was great, you get to learn the basics of R, I have no previous experience with programming languages and I feel in a much better place, after taking this class. I highly recommend it.
DR
Jun 13, 2020
Thank you for helping me in acquiring the knowledge of the analysis using the R studio. I have really got a good understanding of how does this is been applied in an organisation.
By Tyler B•
May 11, 2020
This course should disclaim that previous background in coding is strongly recommended. This 4 week course was very difficult to follow - not so much the content but the structure. There were a number of instances where the Professor didn't clearly disclose that he loaded a particular package or read in a certain file. This causes us to spend hours trying to understand.
By Nayeli H P•
May 12, 2020
By Duy P D•
Dec 13, 2020
This course is well designed for newbies like me and our teachers are super dedicated.
By Deepjyoti R•
May 11, 2020
I think the 3rd and the 4th module felt a bit rushed and did not seemed planned as well as the first two. Also, harder concepts should be broken down into multiple 1-3 minute videos rather than lengthy ones as it is rather easy to get lost in the weeds following the steps within the content.
By Erwin T•
Sep 14, 2020
first part was easy to follow and last 2 week courses were too much focused on getting code drilled and not enough on what the code could be used for in real life.
By Mojtaba D•
May 14, 2022
I did not take other courses of this specialization so this review show my viewpoint regarding THIS course.
I think for people like me who are not familiar with coding, this course is the best way to start studying R in Coursera. Then they can go over other R courses available.
Also, the lecturer, Professor Guymon, tried a lot to sketch a road map from the beginning by introducing the FACT framework, which I think helped me a lot not to get stuck in the plethora of detached materials through this course.
The other unique feature I came accross was other types of files which are possible to save or run in R-Studio such as Markdown and Notebook. Because part of the peer-reviewed task asks students to work in those data types, it can help novice students like me to work with those data types.
Altogether, this course is a very good shot for the R beginners.
By David N•
Apr 24, 2022
Great course! Concise explanations with many examples, well prepared assignments. It gives an introduction to data preprocessing and basic data analysis. I enjoyed creating R Markdown documents which I consider an elegant way to present data. The course also gives a really nice overview of and an introduction to the tidyverse packages.
By Yuda A D•
Dec 18, 2021
Short, but very neat and comprehensive introduction to the use of R in business analytics. Also, the interviews with business practioners about the role of data in business practices are insightful. The caveat here is that this course doesn't provide enough details about the business side
By Robert L J•
Jun 20, 2020
exactly what i wanted; an brief introduction to business analytics and a hands-on introduction to R. the content and the presentation of the first half couldn't be better. the second half could be a bit more polished but still is very effective. recommended!
By Deepika R•
Jun 14, 2020
By Хен Е О•
Jul 21, 2021
Interesting and efficient course that makes you interested in R even more and also shows you how to use big data in daily tasks!
By Phạm G P•
Aug 14, 2020
Excellent, very intuitive course, a good way to start your journey with R and analytic career.
By Moiz B•
Jul 28, 2020
Its a good course to learn business analytics with R
By KORRAPATI A S•
Aug 17, 2020
excellent . the videos are easy to understand.
By ANJALI L•
Sep 8, 2020
Been Well Conversant with R as a beginner
By Muhammad Y A K•
Mar 14, 2022
Excellent resource for beginners.
By Mahalakshmi R•
Jun 3, 2021
Excellent explanation
By vaibhav m•
Mar 15, 2022
nice beginner course
By Mei W•
May 12, 2020
very useful class
By Sourav k s•
May 12, 2020
Excellent Course
By BANOVATH A K•
Aug 24, 2020
Impressive
By Dr. R M M•
Jul 29, 2020
Excellent
By Shruthi P•
Jul 20, 2020
Great
By KAMALAPURAM S S•
Jun 8, 2020
Good
By Long T V•
Apr 27, 2021
Everything about the course (instructor, contents, quizzes and assignments) was very fine except for the last course assignment (the Peer-Graded assignment), which I had to wait for more than 8 days to have it graded. I was very unhappy about that long wait. A minor issue was that of the two peer reviewers/graders gave me unfair grading on one of the questions.