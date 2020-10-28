SR
Aug 6, 2017
I am already through week 1 and I feel alot of things they have given as input has helped me to reiterate my launch plan again. I am glad I took the time out to go through this course.
MA
Oct 29, 2020
It very a good course for a beginner startup like me to understand the nature of business. I give 5star.
By Diana B•
Oct 28, 2020
I'd actually rate this as a 0 if I could. The quizzes have questions on material that has not been taught yet. The quizzes also have no feedback so, if you get an answer wrong, you can't even begin to figure out where to look to find the right answer. With at least 1 question, I cannot figure out the right answer, I have even written what the lesson taught should be the right answer and it still says it is wrong. If a student has read all the course material, watched all the videos, and taken notes on what was watched and read, it shouldn't be this hard to pass a quiz.
By Kārlis B•
Nov 12, 2020
Course cover lot of material that is really important, so it's valuable and I recommend it to anyone who wishes to improve existing business or to start their own. Even as an employee I could immediately notice some things in my workplace that could be improved.
There are some issues with video quality in the middle of the course, which makes some parts harder to understand, also peer reviewed assignments idea sounds good, but doesn't really work since many people just submit blank responses and it takes some time to gather those necessary reviews.
By Mohd F B A•
Oct 30, 2020
By Reem A R•
Jun 12, 2018
boring and poor quality recording
By Suryasree R•
Aug 7, 2017
By Franklin A R F•
May 13, 2021
Buen curso que me ayudará en el desarrollo de mi propia marca.
By Nguyen H V•
Jun 15, 2021
that was good lesson learn.
By SUMIT R•
Feb 19, 2021
Intensive and awesome!
By Angela M G C•
Jul 3, 2021
that's fantastic
By Jeysson I A G•
Jun 28, 2021
muy buen curso
By Indira B R M•
Jul 3, 2021
excelent !!!!
By Nora R Z V•
Apr 5, 2021
very good
By Brigitte M G E•
Oct 8, 2021
perfect
By Alberto E C Z•
Apr 20, 2021
woooooo
By Ismael A G S•
May 23, 2022
OK
By Leonardo E S P•
May 19, 2021
ok
By César A G B•
Nov 21, 2021
.
By diego s l•
Jun 3, 2021
kind of difficult
By Luz M V C•
Jun 18, 2021
Its too long
By andy t•
Nov 11, 2016
THANK YOU!
By violet o•
Mar 25, 2021
awesome
By Michael O•
Jul 7, 2016
Better than previous but still not good quility
By Ravish K•
Feb 5, 2021
The speakers are not clear about what they are talking about. There is a difference between what they say and what is on slides. Plus a statement that Bill Gates was prototyping an Apple computer shows how ill-informed are the speakers.
By Danilo C•
Jul 23, 2018
Some videos were of terrible quality.
The course was much less than I expected.