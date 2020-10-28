Chevron Left
4.6
stars
114 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

According to Steven Blank a business startup, or any new venture startup is essentially a proto-type. Thus the startup process essentially becomes a learning process to refine that business proto-type into a scalable, replicable finished 'product'. At the end of this course learners will be able to: -complete a business model summarizing assumptions about what value they will offer to whom, and how they will make money. - systematically test and validate these assumptions within the constraints of their available resources, and - use these validated assumptions to generate financial projections that are based on actual resources and efforts expended. The days of the 40 page business plan have certainly passed, but the role of planning in the business creation process is one of extreme importance. In this course we will explore the important components that you need to explore in detail prior to business creation. Action without planning is a recipe for disaster and we will make sure you have a rock solid foundation for future actions. The planning here is focused on learning. It is unrealistic for anyone to document in detail all of the actions they should take to make a new venture or activity successful when they (and often no one else) has any experience with the new venture and the conditions which it is likely to face. Thus the business plan based largely on assumptions and aggregate, non-applicable data is replaced with the business model which organizes the key assumptions determining what value the business will offer to whom, and how it will make money. The course will guide learners through the process of systematically testing and validating these assumptions, and obtaining specific, applicable data. It will then show learners how to use these validated assumptions to generate pro-forma financial statements directly tied to actions and resources based on this business model....

SR

Aug 6, 2017

I am already through week 1 and I feel alot of things they have given as input has helped me to reiterate my launch plan again. I am glad I took the time out to go through this course.

MA

Oct 29, 2020

It very a good course for a beginner startup like me to understand the nature of business. I give 5star.

By Diana B

Oct 28, 2020

I'd actually rate this as a 0 if I could. The quizzes have questions on material that has not been taught yet. The quizzes also have no feedback so, if you get an answer wrong, you can't even begin to figure out where to look to find the right answer. With at least 1 question, I cannot figure out the right answer, I have even written what the lesson taught should be the right answer and it still says it is wrong. If a student has read all the course material, watched all the videos, and taken notes on what was watched and read, it shouldn't be this hard to pass a quiz.

By Kārlis B

Nov 12, 2020

Course cover lot of material that is really important, so it's valuable and I recommend it to anyone who wishes to improve existing business or to start their own. Even as an employee I could immediately notice some things in my workplace that could be improved.

There are some issues with video quality in the middle of the course, which makes some parts harder to understand, also peer reviewed assignments idea sounds good, but doesn't really work since many people just submit blank responses and it takes some time to gather those necessary reviews.

By Mohd F B A

Oct 30, 2020

It very a good course for a beginner startup like me to understand the nature of business. I give 5star.

By Reem A R

Jun 12, 2018

By Suryasree R

Aug 7, 2017

I am already through week 1 and I feel alot of things they have given as input has helped me to reiterate my launch plan again. I am glad I took the time out to go through this course.

By Franklin A R F

May 13, 2021

Buen curso que me ayudará en el desarrollo de mi propia marca.

By Nguyen H V

Jun 15, 2021

By SUMIT R

Feb 19, 2021

By Angela M G C

Jul 3, 2021

By Jeysson I A G

Jun 28, 2021

By Indira B R M

Jul 3, 2021

By Nora R Z V

Apr 5, 2021

By Brigitte M G E

Oct 8, 2021

By Alberto E C Z

Apr 20, 2021

By Ismael A G S

May 23, 2022

By Leonardo E S P

May 19, 2021

By César A G B

Nov 21, 2021

By diego s l

Jun 3, 2021

By Luz M V C

Jun 18, 2021

By andy t

Nov 11, 2016

By violet o

Mar 25, 2021

By Michael O

Jul 7, 2016

Better than previous but still not good quility

By Ravish K

Feb 5, 2021

The speakers are not clear about what they are talking about. There is a difference between what they say and what is on slides. Plus a statement that Bill Gates was prototyping an Apple computer shows how ill-informed are the speakers.

By Danilo C

Jul 23, 2018

Some videos were of terrible quality.

The course was much less than I expected.

